What’s Happening for April 2

Monday
Caspar Babypants benefit concert for Apple Tree Productions: Apple Tree Productions presents its annual Caspar Babypants benefit concert for its Special Needs Showcase, designed for theater students with developmental disabilities. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children at the door. Babes in arms enter free of charge. Chris Ballew, lead singer for the rock band The Presidents of the United States of America, is children’s music performer Caspar Babypants. Information: facebook.com/appletreeproductions14.
Peep into My Favorite Book Literary Peeps Diorama Contest: People of all ages are invited to participate in this sticky sweet, creative competition put on by the Olympia Timberland Library. Participants create a scene from a favorite book using marshmallow Peeps as the primary material. Find rules and entry forms at the information desks at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. A diorama crafting session will be from 3-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, but submissions will be accepted at the library between Monday and April 13. Then anyone can visit the library to cast a vote for their favorite diorama between April 14-26. During Spring ArtsWalk, all artists and Peeps-enthusiasts will be invited to view the winning dioramas at an Awards Reception at 6:15 p.m. April 27. Information: trl.org
Tuesday
Never miss a local story.
Japanese Americans in Washington: Humanities Washington and the Friends of the Tumwater Timberland Library will host this free program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. about Executive Order 9066, when 120,000 Japanese Americans who lived on the West Coast were taken from their homes and sent, without due process, to internment camps. When they returned, most had lost everything and could not find jobs. Mayumi Tsutakawa will reveal her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of this American story. For adults. The library is at 7023 New Market St. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org
Wednesday
Lehua Ukulele Ohana: Join this intermediate level group of ukulele players who know basic chords and some strumming styles as they play island-style Hawaiian and traditional music. The group gathers at 6:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Bring your ukulele, some pupus (finger food). Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Facebook on the Go course: Gather at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to learn how to use Facebook on your mobile device, cell phone or tablet. The two-hour course is designed for Facebook users ready to take the next step in social media. Topics to be covered privacy settings, adding friends, uploading, tagging and sharing photos; creating photo albums; and sharing friends, groups and pages. Sign-up required at 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
“American Junkie” author talk: Tom Hansen, a recovering heroin addict, will talk about his memoir from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library. The book, set during the Seattle grunge days, takes readers into a land of addicts, failed punk bands, brushes with fame and selling drugs. Free; for adults. This program will occur after regular library hours and no other services will be available. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Olympia Farmers Market launches 43rd season: The market will celebrate the opening of its 43rd season with the 10 a.m. ringing of the bell followed by live entertainment and vendor specials. The event marks expanded hours for the market, which has been open only Saturdays since January. Hours now will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The market is at 700 Capitol Way N. Information: info@olympaifarmersmarket.com or 360-352-9096.
Memory Café: People dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones and caregivers are invited to gather at 2:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, for an opportunity to enjoy social time with other people going through the same challenges. Information: 360-407-3967.
Saturday
International Military Band Concert: This free concert has been a celebrated event in Olympia since its inaugural show in 1992. This year it will feature musicians from the 15th Field Regiment Band of the Royal Canadian Army, the NADEN Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, the First Marine Division Band, the Navy Band Northwest, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, the America’s First Corps Army Band, and the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. The music begins at 7 p.m.
Bunny Hop Bazaar: The Mason County Senior Activities Association will host its bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Pavilion At Sentry Park, 190 W. Sentry Drive, Shelton. Information: 360-426-7374 or www.mcsac.net
Olympia Genealogical Society Spring Seminar: Lisa Alzo will discuss "Immigrants and Miscreants in Genealogical Records" from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Capital Event Center, 6005 Tyee Drive SW, Tumwater. Cost is $45 for members, $55 for non-members; a box lunch is $15. Register at www.OlyGenSoc.org
Author talk with Jennifer J. Wilhoit: Wilhoit will discuss her latest book, “Writing on the Landscape: Essays and Practices to Write, Roam, Renew,” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Free. For more information about Wilhoit and her book, go to www.tealarborstories.com.
Saturday and April 11
J.A. Jance book talk: New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance will discuss and sign her new thriller, “Duel to the Death,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chehalis Theatre, 558 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis, and at 3:30 p.m. April 11 at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free.
Focus on Poetry — 10-Minute Critique: Local poet Joanne Clarkson will work with other adult poets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and April 11 at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. She will suggest ways to polish and publish poetry, and help poets find connections for further inspiration. Register at the library because space is limited.
Saturday and April 14
Nelson Family Ranch Spring Calf Tours: Come ride on a horse-drawn wagon to see the newborn calves from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nelson Ranch, 3624 Waldrick Road SE. Goats also will be available for petting. Free. Information: 360-352-4124 or www.nelsonranch.com
Sunday
STEP Two -- women only: The STEP Two program provides interaction between adult women of all ages, allowing dialogue on important issues and allowing participants to get to know each other. Gather at 3:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, 415 Capitol Way N., Olympia. No pre-registration required. Information: www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-586-6181, ext. 108.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments