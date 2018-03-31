Can Harlequin and Olympia’s theater scene recover from the #MeToo allegations?

Jen Ryle, artistic director of Olympia Family Theater, pictured before Friday night’s performance of "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.” Ryle said the controversy involving Harlequin Productions has been felt by the entire Olympia theater community. "It's a big deal for the founder to resign," she said. "Since I started they were pillars of the community." Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com