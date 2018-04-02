1 injured in early-morning trailer fire near Elma

Two people evacuated a trailer that was fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning in East Grays Harbor.
A 40-year-old Satsop woman was treated for facial burns at the scene, according to a release from Grays Harbor Fire District 5. Her male companion was not injured.
Multiple agencies were dispatched to the fire just after on the 200 block of South Fifth Street just after 2 a.m.
The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived, and the occupants had evacuated.
The fire, the occupants told officials, was sparked when a propane tank bottle that was being changed started to spray near one of the trailer's heat sources.
This matches up with the initial investigation, the release says.
Crews cleared the scene at about 4 a.m.
