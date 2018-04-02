Little Caesars giving away free pizza Monday

The impossible happened two weeks ago, which means you get free pizza today.
And you can thank the University of Maryland, Baltimore County for your lunch.
Following the men's basketball program's historic win over top-seeded Virginia on March 16 — which marked the first time in tournament history a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 — the restaurant chain Little Caesars will fulfill an earlier promise to give away free pizza if such an event happened.
The "if the crazy happens" promotional giveaway lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. All orders must be placed by the 1 p.m. deadline.
Never miss a local story.
Customers who order within that timeline at participating locations will receive one $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo, which includes four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and one 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Comments