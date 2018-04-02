Timberland opens new library service kiosk, book drop in Hawks Prairie

Timberland Regional Library announced Monday it has opened a new library service kiosk and book drop in Hawks Prairie.
The new addition to the public library system is located at Baby Boomer Bikes and Chain & Pedal Cafe at 3205 Willamette Drive Northeast in Lacey.
A celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on April 14 at the new location, and will include live entertainment and complimentary snacks, coffee and hot cocoa.
The new kiosk is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The book drop is outside of the business and is accessible at all hours.
It replaces the former Hawks Prairie location, which was located at the former South Puget Sound Community College site, and closed in 2015.
All library programs in Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties are free and open to the public.
