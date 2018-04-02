Timberland Regional Library has opened a new service kiosk and book drop in Hawks Prairie, located at Baby Boomer Bikes and Chain & Pedal Cafe.
Timberland Regional Library has opened a new service kiosk and book drop in Hawks Prairie, located at Baby Boomer Bikes and Chain & Pedal Cafe. Baby Boomer Bikes / Chain & Pedal Cafe Facebook
Timberland Regional Library has opened a new service kiosk and book drop in Hawks Prairie, located at Baby Boomer Bikes and Chain & Pedal Cafe. Baby Boomer Bikes / Chain & Pedal Cafe Facebook

Local

Timberland opens new library service kiosk, book drop in Hawks Prairie

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

April 02, 2018 12:35 PM

Timberland Regional Library announced Monday it has opened a new library service kiosk and book drop in Hawks Prairie.

The new addition to the public library system is located at Baby Boomer Bikes and Chain & Pedal Cafe at 3205 Willamette Drive Northeast in Lacey.

A celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on April 14 at the new location, and will include live entertainment and complimentary snacks, coffee and hot cocoa.

The new kiosk is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The book drop is outside of the business and is accessible at all hours.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It replaces the former Hawks Prairie location, which was located at the former South Puget Sound Community College site, and closed in 2015.

All library programs in Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties are free and open to the public.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  