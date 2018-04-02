2 injured in Highway 12 collision in East Grays Harbor

Two drivers were transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma late Monday morning after colliding at a Highway 12 intersection, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 59-year-old Aberdeen woman was traveling north on Monte Brady Road three miles east of Montesano when she failed to yield the right of way to another driver at Highway 12, the release says. She struck a vehicle traveling east and both vehicles were totaled.
The Aberdeen woman and the 35-year-old Centralia man driving the other vehicle were both injured.
Comments