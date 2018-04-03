Deaths for April 3

Banter, Richard Charles, 84, Centralia, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Sharon Care Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Norval, Thelma E., 99, Normandy Park, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Reese, Judith Genevieve, 56, Shelton, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Schrock, Daniel Ray, 49, Aberdeen, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sloan, Jerry Donald, 55, Shelton, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Soiberg, Marjorie, 99, Olympia, died Tuesday, March 25, 2018, at Woodland Retirement Community, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
