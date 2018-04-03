Local

Deaths for April 3

April 03, 2018 02:36 AM

Banter, Richard Charles, 84, Centralia, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Sharon Care Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Norval, Thelma E., 99, Normandy Park, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Reese, Judith Genevieve, 56, Shelton, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Schrock, Daniel Ray, 49, Aberdeen, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sloan, Jerry Donald, 55, Shelton, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Soiberg, Marjorie, 99, Olympia, died Tuesday, March 25, 2018, at Woodland Retirement Community, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

  Comments  