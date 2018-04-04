What’s Happening for April 4

Wednesday
Lehua Ukulele Ohana: Join this intermediate level group of ukulele players who know basic chords and some strumming styles as they play island-style Hawaiian and traditional music at 6:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Bring your ukulele, some pupus (finger food). Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Facebook on the Go course: Gather at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to learn how to use Facebook on your mobile device, cell phone or tablet. The two-hour course is designed for Facebook users ready to take the next step in social media. Topics to be covered privacy settings, adding friends, uploading, tagging and sharing photos; creating photo albums; and sharing friends, groups and pages. Sign-up required at 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
Never miss a local story.
“American Junkie” author talk: Tom Hansen, a recovering heroin addict, will talk about his memoir from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library. The book, set during the Seattle grunge days, takes readers into a land of addicts, failed punk bands, brushes with fame and selling drugs. Free; for adults. This program will occur after regular library hours and no other services will be available. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Olympia Farmers Market launches 43rd season: The market will celebrate the opening of its 43rd season at 10 a.m. followed by live entertainment and vendor specials. The event marks expanded hours for the market, which has been open only Saturdays since January. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The market is at 700 Capitol Way N. Info: olympiafarmersmarket.com or 360-352-9096.
Memory Café: People dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones and caregivers are invited to gather at 2:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. , for an opportunity to enjoy social time with other people going through the same challenges. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
International Military Band Concert: This free concert has been a celebrated event in Olympia since its inaugural show in 1992. This year it will feature musicians from the 15th Field Regiment Band of the Royal Canadian Army, the NADEN Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, the First Marine Division Band, the Navy Band Northwest, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, the America’s First Corps Army Band, and the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. The music begins at 7 p.m.
Bunny Hop Bazaar: The Mason County Senior Activities Association will host its bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Pavilion At Sentry Park, 190 W. Sentry Drive, Shelton. Information: 360-426-7374 or www.mcsac.net
Olympia Genealogical Society Spring Seminar: Lisa Alzo will discuss "Immigrants and Miscreants in Genealogical Records" from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Capital Event Center, 6005 Tyee Drive SW, Tumwater. Cost is $45 for members, $55 for non-members; a box lunch is $15. Register at www.OlyGenSoc.org
Author talk with Jennifer J. Wilhoit: Wilhoit will discuss her latest book, “Writing on the Landscape: Essays and Practices to Write, Roam, Renew,” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Free. For more information about Wilhoit and her book, go to www.tealarborstories.com.
Saturday and April 11
J.A. Jance book talk: New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance will discuss and sign her new thriller, “Duel to the Death,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chehalis Theatre, 558 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis, and at 3:30 p.m. April 11 at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free.
Focus on Poetry — 10-Minute Critique: Local poet Joanne Clarkson will work with other adult poets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and April 11 at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. She will suggest ways to polish and publish poetry, and help poets find connections for further inspiration. Register at the library because space is limited.
Saturday and April 14
Nelson Family Ranch Spring Calf Tours: Come ride on a horse-drawn wagon to see the newborn calves from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nelson Ranch, 3624 Waldrick Road SE. Goats also will be available for petting. Free. Information: 360-352-4124 or www.nelsonranch.com
Sunday
STEP Two -- women only: The STEP Two program provides interaction between adult women of all ages, allowing dialogue on important issues and allowing participants to get to know each other. Gather at 3:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, 415 Capitol Way N., Olympia. No pre-registration required. Information: www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-586-6181, ext. 108.
Tour Crosby House Museum: The Olympia Chapter of the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington offers open houses from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Crosby House Museum, 702 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. A donation of $2 per person is suggested. Information: 360-943-5209 or 360-273-9543.
Monday
Free improv lessons: OlyImprov is offering free lessons in improvisation from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. All are welcome regardless of skill level. Information about the group: www.olyimprov.org
Tuesday
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: “What Can Panorama and Local Residents Do To Solve the Regional Homeless Problem” is the topic of this gathering from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level) at Panorama, 1835 Circle Loop SE, Lacey. Speakers will be Jessica Bateman, a member of the Olympia City Council, and Jim Ladd, lead pastor at Evergreen Christian Community. Information: 360-972-2288.
Oly Science Brews spring talk series: This free series for all ages at 7 p.m. at Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St SE Suite #105, Olympia, is aimed at getting people excited and informed about science topics. The topic for this evening is "Washington's Humble Bumbles.” Please consider registering beforehand at WSTA.wildapricot.org (not required).
Tiny Houses & Community Concepts discussion: Gather at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE, to hear about how tiny houses could change the look of our country, our communities, and our neighborhoods. Topics include rethinking zoning laws, reducing homelessness, the downsizing movement, the urban housing blight, types of tiny houses, and more. Information: www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments