Olympia's LaVon Hardison named Earshot Jazz vocalist of the year

Olympia jazz singer Lavon Hardison was named the 2017 Northwest Vocalist of the Year on Monday night by Earshot Jazz, a regional non-profit in Seattle.
The Golden Ear Awards have been given out by the non-profit, which recognizes local jazz artists, each year since 1990.
"Thanks to Earshot Jazz and all of you who voted! I’m humbled by this honor," Hardison wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday.
Known locally for performing in shows at Harlequin Productions and for her work with guitarist Vince Brown, Hardison received the most votes for the award, beating out four other nominated vocalists on this year's ballot.
Hardison has several upcoming shows scheduled around Puget Sound through the end of the year.
Her 2016 album, "Come Together," as well as her full discography are available on her website.
