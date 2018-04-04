Local

Police ask for help finding man last seen in Lacey nearly a month ago

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

April 04, 2018 12:07 PM

Police in Lacey are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with late-stage Huntington’s disease.

Robert J. Neal was last seen at about 8 a.m. on March 9 near Ruddell Road in Lacey with a small amount of clothing and his laptop computer.

lacey_missing (2)
Robert Neal was last seen at about 8 a.m. March 9 near Ruddell Road in Lacey.
Courtesy photo Lacey Police Department

Neal is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds with blond/gray hair and blue eyes. He walks with a severe limp, has diminished mental capacity and trouble talking and swallowing.

Anyone with information on Neal is asked to call Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

