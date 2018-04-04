Police ask for help finding man last seen in Lacey nearly a month ago

Police in Lacey are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with late-stage Huntington’s disease.
Robert J. Neal was last seen at about 8 a.m. on March 9 near Ruddell Road in Lacey with a small amount of clothing and his laptop computer.
Neal is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds with blond/gray hair and blue eyes. He walks with a severe limp, has diminished mental capacity and trouble talking and swallowing.
Anyone with information on Neal is asked to call Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.
Please help @LaceyPolice find this missing person by sharing this info! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/QpPAWiHzBU— City of Lacey (@CityofLacey) April 4, 2018
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
