Tumwater voters will again decide in April whether to ban the sale and discharge of fireworks in the city.
Tumwater voters will decide fate of city's fireworks ban in April. Ballots should arrive in the next week

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

April 04, 2018 02:29 PM

Ballots have been mailed to more than 15,000 registered voters in the city of Tumwater for the April 24 special election, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office.

Registered voters in Tumwater who do not receive their ballot by April 12 are asked to contact the auditor's office at 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us, or visit the auditor's office for a replacement.

Five ballot drop boxes opened Wednesday in Tumwater and Olympia, addresses for which can be found on the auditor's office website.

Olympia locations include Church of the Good Shepherd, Haggen NW Fresh and the Thurston County Courthouse.

Tumwater locations include Tumwater Timberland Library and the Tumwater School Administration Office.

The city's fireworks ban, which began in 2016, is the only measure on the ballot.

The Tumwater City Council passed an ordinance in 2016 prohibiting sale, possession and discharge of consumer fireworks within city limits.

A repeal of this ban, set into motion by an initiative petition from Citizens for Legal Fireworks, would allow sales from June 28 to July 4.

A pamphlet detailing the measure will be included with the mailed ballots.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

