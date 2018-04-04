Collision blocks northbound I-5 in Olympia, snarls rush-hour traffic

A collision on northbound Interstate 5 had three lanes blocked in Olympia during rush hour Wednesday evening.
The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on I-5 near the Henderson Blvd. Southeast exit.
According to the Washington State Patrol, one vehicle was traveling too fast on a ramp near the freeway, spun and was hit head-on by oncoming traffic.
Minor injuries were reported, and two people in the first vehicle were transported to a local hospital.
Never miss a local story.
The collision had rush-hour traffic at a standstill on I-5 and U.S. Highway 101 until after 6 p.m.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
Comments