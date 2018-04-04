Rush-hour traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia on Wednesday following a collision.
Collision blocks northbound I-5 in Olympia, snarls rush-hour traffic

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

April 04, 2018 05:10 PM

A collision on northbound Interstate 5 had three lanes blocked in Olympia during rush hour Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on I-5 near the Henderson Blvd. Southeast exit.

According to the Washington State Patrol, one vehicle was traveling too fast on a ramp near the freeway, spun and was hit head-on by oncoming traffic.

Minor injuries were reported, and two people in the first vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

The collision had rush-hour traffic at a standstill on I-5 and U.S. Highway 101 until after 6 p.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

