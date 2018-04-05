Local author Jim Lynch to lead writers workshop at Saint Martin’s University

Writers of all levels are invited to apply for a weeklong workshop on fiction writing with award-winning author Jim Lynch at Saint Martin’s University in June.
Lynch will cover topics such as character development, dialogue, setting, humor and emotion. He will also meet one-on-one with participants to talk about their writing.
Lynch is the author of four novels set in Western Washington, including “Truth Like the Sun,” “Border Songs” and “Before the Wind,” released last year. His first novel, “The Highest Tide,” won the Pacific Northwest Bookseller Award.
The workshop runs June 10 to 16.
For information or to apply, go to www.stmartin.edu.
