What’s Happening for April 8

Sunday
STEP Two -- women only: The STEP Two program provides interaction between adult women of all ages, allowing dialogue on important issues and allowing participants to get to know each other. Gather at 3:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, 415 Capitol Way N., Olympia. No pre-registration required. Information: www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-586-6181, ext. 108.
Tour Crosby House Museum: The Olympia Chapter of the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington offers open houses from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Crosby House Museum, 702 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. A donation of $2 per person is suggested. Information: 360-943-5209 or 360-273-9543.
Monday
Free improv lessons: OlyImprov is offering free lessons in improvisation from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. All are welcome regardless of skill level. Information about the group: www.olyimprov.org
Tuesday
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: “What Can Panorama and Local Residents Do To Solve the Regional Homeless Problem” is the topic of this gathering from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level) at Panorama, 1835 Circle Loop SE, Lacey. Speakers will be Jessica Bateman, a member of the Olympia City Council, and Jim Ladd, lead pastor at Evergreen Christian Community. Information: 360-972-2288.
Oly Science Brews spring talk series: This free series for all ages at 7 p.m. at Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St SE Suite #105, Olympia, is aimed at getting people excited and informed about science topics. The topic for this evening is "Washington's Humble Bumbles.” Please consider registering beforehand at WSTA.wildapricot.org (not required).
Tiny Houses & Community Concepts discussion: Gather at 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE, to hear about how tiny houses could change the look of our country, our communities, and our neighborhoods. Topics include rethinking zoning laws, reducing homelessness, the downsizing movement, the urban housing blight, types of tiny houses, and more. Information: www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Wednesday
Cancer Wellness Workshop: “Earth’s Gifts: Beauty and Inspiration” will be the subject of the next Cancer Wellness Workshop from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the Pershing Meeting Room at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. The Cancer Wellness Workshops for anyone who has been affected by a cancer diagnosis. Harmony Hill faculty member Melissa Layer will guide the workshop, exploring nature’s gifts and healing support through poetry, images and guided visualization to build emotional strength and coping strategies. Free and open to anyone with a cancer diagnosis, those in survivorship, their companions and caregivers. Advance registration is recommended, as class space is limited. Information: call Marcia Stauffer at 360-432-7706 or email PatientNavigator@MasonGeneral.com.
Beyond flooding -- Climate Conversations Lecture Series: A warming climate will change the frequency and intensity of rainfall events; scientists project wetter winters with more frequent and extreme rain events, typically caused by “atmospheric rivers,” that will increase the volume of stormwater runoff entering Puget Sound waterways. What does this mean, and how will it affect us? City of Olympia stormwater engineer Eric Christensen will kick off this series with a talk on “Effects of Weather and Stormwater” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Information: 360-753-8336, www.streamteam.info or mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us.
An afternoon with author J.A. Jance: Bestselling author J.A. Jance will discuss and sign copies of her newest book "Duel to the Death," part of the popular Ali Reynolds mystery series, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Books will be available for purchase. Limited seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. Free; for adults. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Travelogue on China: Professor Jeff Birkenstein will share his experience with China in a talk called “General Tso’s Chicken, the Great Wall of China, Mao’s Mausoleum,” at 10:15 a.m. in the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Focus on Poetry — 10-Minute Critique: Local poet Joanne Clarkson will work with other adult poets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. She will suggest ways to polish and publish poetry, and help poets find connections for further inspiration. Register at the library because space is limited.
Friday
Flower Show: From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. you can see a National Garden Club flower show featuring floral designs, artistic crafts, photos and horticulture, all created or grown by members of seven local garden clubs. Entry is free and show guides will be happy to answer questions. The show is at the Thurston County Fairgrounds’ Sokolik Building 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Information: 360-497-3521, gotmilk@lewiscounty.com
Saturday
Nelson Family Ranch Spring Calf Tours: Come ride on a horse-drawn wagon to see the newborn calves from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nelson Ranch, 3624 Waldrick Road SE. Goats also will be available for petting. Free. Information: 360-352-4124 or www.nelsonranch.com
March for Science: The Olympia chapter of March for Science, a global organization that advocates for evidence-based science policies, will rally at 11 a.m. on the North Capitol steps, then lead a march at 11:45 a.m. from the state Capitol along Capitol Way to a booth fair in Heritage Park featuring local science-backed organizations. The booth fair is expected to last until 2 p.m. Follow the group on Facebook to RSVP, share, donate, or volunteer, or email them directly at marchforscience.olympia@gmail.com.
Youth Outdoors Unlimited banquet: Youth Outdoors Unlimited provides free hunting or fishing adventures to youth diagnosed with life threatening illnesses or physical disabilities. The fundraising banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. Tickets available online or contact Cindy Carpenter at 509-431-1604 you@youthoutdoorsu.org.
South Sound Climate Action Convention: The 3rd annual convention hosted by the Thurston Climate Action Team will feature experts leading sessions at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus at 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a reception following from 5-7 p.m. Registration is $25; volunteers receive half off. Student scholarships are offered. Refreshments will be provided. Information: 360-878-9901 or SouthSoundClimateConvention.org
