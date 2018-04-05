Southbound I-5 closures coming near DuPont next week

Crews will be repainting two rail bridges near DuPont next week, which will cause some lane and ramp closures on southbound Interstate 5, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The good news — the work will be done overnight.
Lane and ramp closures on southbound I-5 begin Monday, and are expected to continue through Friday morning while Sound Transit workers complete the painting.
Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane on Monday and Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. the following day.
The two right lanes will be closed, while the Mounts Road on-ramp will also be shut down.
Wednesday and Thursday nights, the two left lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The Mounts Road on-ramp will remain open during this time.
Repainting is dependent on the weather, and may be rescheduled.
Crews will repaint the bridge on the northbound side of the bridges at a later date.
Information on all local highway construction and maintenance project is available on the WSDOT website.
