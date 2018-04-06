Varsity in volunteering? It's coming soon to one local school district

North Thurston Public Schools wants to get more of its students to give back by offering varsity letters for community service.
Starting in the 2018-19 school year, high school students who do 145 or more hours of community service in a year can earn their school varsity letter, same as those earned by athletes and musicians.
Students must complete the 145 hours from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019. They must have at least 50 hours of non-school related volunteering, be involved in at least one school activity and have at least a 2.0 GPA.
Students will have to apply for letters, which will be awarded at the end of the school year.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments