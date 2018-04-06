Thurston County group aims to raise $40,000 with upcoming race to help end human trafficking

The Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking will hold its annual race against trafficking on Saturday, April 28, according to a release.
Organizers expect more than 300 participants in the 5K, which was established in 2016 to raise community awareness about human trafficking in Thurston County.
According to the release, Tumwater police arrested more than 20 suspects in a sex trafficking sting. Four children were rescued during the operation.
"Our goal is to raise awareness of the sad truth that human trafficking is happening right here in Washington state," Rose Gundersen, one of the event's organizers, said in the release.
"Our community is stepping out to take action to prevent it from happening."
Despite the serious cause, Gundersen says the event is fun for participants and encourages runners to bring family, friends and coworkers to the event.
The race begins at 9 a.m. at Mountain View Church in Tumwater. The church is located at 940 Israel Road Southwest, across the street from Tumwater High School.
More information can be found on the event's website.
Both the Washington State Patrol and and Thurston County Sheriff's Office will attend the event, the release says, in support of TCCAT.
"The Sheriff's Office is dedicated to a coordinated community response to human trafficking," Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza said in the release.
"The Race Against Trafficking 5K raises awareness and funds equipping youth program — two essential elements of coordinated community mobilization to create lasting change."
The goal for this year's race is to raise $40,000, the release says, to fund the "Take On" program in local schools. The program seeks to help youth in the juvenile court system, who are at risk for exploitation.
Comments