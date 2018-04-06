Thurston County awarded nearly $138,000 in vouchers to help house more homeless veterans

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday that it would award vouchers to help house more homeless veterans in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.
The vouchers awarded aim to help homeless veterans find affordable housing in the private market.
According to a release, the additional 675 rental assistance vouchers — with a value of more than $4.9 million annually — were awarded to 27 public housing authorities in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.
The additional vouchers give the four states the capacity to offer permanent housing to a total of 5,892 veterans who are homeless or at risk.
Washington was awarded more than half of the additional vouchers, with 460 spread between 18 housing authorities.
Thurston County received 21 additional vouchers to bring its total to 80. The annual dollar amount of new vouchers awarded totals $137,962 to help house veterans.
“These additional resources will enable our partners to help even more vets come in from the cold and speed the day when we have fulfilled our nation’s commitment to ending veteran homelessness in America," HUD Northwest Regional Administrator Jeff McMorris said in the release.
