Olympia man honored for work with volunteers. Without them, 'it probably wouldn't happen.'

An Olympia man will be among those honored at the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Award ceremony on Monday.
Isaac Wagnitz is the volunteer coordinator at Asset Building Coalition of Mason County. Before that, he was the volunteer coordinator at Senior Services for South Sound, where he helped recruit and manage volunteers and promote volunteerism in the community.
Wagnitz, 29, is now working on a new service to match people with volunteer opportunities in Thurston and Mason counties called Volunteer South Sound.
“To have a central community clearinghouse for people to go and find things they’re passionate about is really important,” said Wagnitz, who worked at United Way of Thurston County as an AmeriCorps volunteer on a similar project.
Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed Monday as Volunteer Appreciation Day to recognize the award recipients and others who volunteer. Wagnitz said as a volunteer coordinator, he has met many dedicated people whose work often goes unnoticed.
“If it wasn’t for those volunteers it probably wouldn't happen,” he said. “These people give so much to better the condition of their fellow human beings and ask for so little in return.”
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments