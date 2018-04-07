TV series on missing people will air episode on Tumwater's Logan Schiendelman

An episode of the television show “Disappeared” on the case of Logan Schiendelman, who went missing in 2016 when he was 19, will air Sunday (April 8).
The Tumwater teen was last seen in May 2016. His black convertible was later found on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near Maytown with his wallet and cellphone inside.
Last summer, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office released descriptions of two men who might have information on the case after a woman reported seeing a black convertible on the shoulder of I-5 and a man she believed to be Schiendelman with the two men.
“Disappeared” will air at 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday on the Investigation Discovery channel.
