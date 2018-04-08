Weekend weather: A flood warning, high surf and a broken record for rain in Olympia

If you were hoping to get outside this weekend, the weather had other ideas.
Saturday brought windy and rainy weather across much of Western Washington. Olympia broke its daily record rainfall for April 7 with 0.92 inches of rain, surpassing the old record of 0.85 inches set in 2013, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Hoquiam also broke its record with 1.08 inches of rain, breaking the old record of 0.88 inches set in 2003.
The rain led to flooding along the Skokomish River in Mason County. The river was expected to crest at 17.4 feet at about 11 a.m. Sunday, and a flood warning was scheduled until Monday afternoon.
Elsewhere, there were high surf advisories up and down the coast. The National Weather Service tweeted 20-foot seas were reported at a buoy just west of Grays Harbor County.
In the mountains, a winter weather advisory for the Cascades in Pierce and Lewis counties was scheduled until 6 p.m. Sunday with new snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches expected.
For Sunday in Olympia, expect showers and wind with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Good news: Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny weather with a high near 66.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments