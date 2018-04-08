In case you missed it: Last week's most read stories from The Olympian

A shooting in downtown Olympia that left one man dead was the most read story last week.
1. Police say suspect shot a man, then killed himself in downtown Olympia: Police say the suspect, a 31-year-old man, shot another man following an argument, then shot and killed himself.
2. This Seahawks player is hosting a football camp in Tenino this month — and it's free: Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt is coming to conduct a youth football camp on April 22.
3. Friends surprised veteran was involved in downtown Olympia shooting: “He was one of our success stories,” said Patrick Seifert, founder of Twenty22Many, a local veterans suicide prevention group.
4. This job in Thurston County pays as much as $180,000 per year. Maybe you should apply: Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County is looking for a new chief executive officer.
5. Restaurant inspections for April 5: "Observed pet bowls, blanket and leash in storage area. Pets are not allowed in food prep or storage rooms."
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments