Restaurant inspections for April 11

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant
4520 Pacific Ave. SE
April 6: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 200 to 300 ppm. Improved cleaning frequency to remove debris and grime build-up on non-food contact surfaces.
Heavenly Donuts
805 Sleater Kinney Road SE
April 6: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer more than 200 ppm chlorine, must be 50 ppm, obtain test paper for chlorine sanitizer.
Figaro’s Pizza
19810 Old Highway 99 SW
April 5: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Various toppings in prep rail such as meats, cheese and diced tomatoes at room temperature from 38 to 47 degrees. These must be kept at/below 41 degrees. Keep the individual inserts covered or obtain large top covers for the unit. The corrugated plastic and cardboard rounds can not be reused for prepping pizza dough. Obtain food-grade reuseable pans or disposable single-use pans. Obtain ambient thermometers for merchandiser and pizza prep.
Rosecrest Farm
700 Capitol Way N
April 5: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: One picnic cooler, cheese, 51 degrees, must be 41 degrees per label. Corrected: Ice added to it.
93rd Avenue Espresso
2421 93rd Ave. SW
April 2: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Seals and alignment of the under counter fridge need replacement and repair. Correct within six weeks.
Target #1355
665 Sleater Kinney Road SE
March 29: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Pizza display, 161 degrees. Quat sanitizer dispenser produces solution more than 400 ppm. Proper strength is 200 to 300 ppm. Have unit serviced to meet this or the solution can be diluted by adding water and verifying the concentration with test paper.
Eastside Club Tavern
410 4th Ave. E
March 27: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: No self-closing door on employee restroom. Replace spring hinge; call inspector by April 27. No bleach sanitizer detected in dishwasher final rinse. Restore bleach feed by April 10 and call inspector when working. Purchase bleach (chlorine) test strips, must be 50 to 100 reading. Call back required.
Paco’s Tacos
4520 Lacey Boulevard SE
March 19: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: No PHF in area. Food not protected from potential contamination, not properly stored. Food and wares stored on floor. Correction: Properly store all foods and wares 6 inches or more off floor. May require more shelving. Food contact surfaces not maintained clean. Food storage containers dirty with built up residue. Correction: Clean and maintain.
No violations found
▪ 12 West Chevron (9525 Highway 12 SW)
▪ Basilico Ristorante at the Market (700 Capitol Way N)
▪ Green Lady Shoppe Cafe (3044 Pacific Ave. SE Suite A)
▪ Highway 12 Espresso (9525 Highway 12 SW)
▪ Pit Stop (1734 Boulevard Road SE)
▪ Tunawerth LLC (700 Capitol Way N)
