Robert and Constance Thomas.
Robert and Constance Thomas. Washington State Patrol Courtesy
Robert and Constance Thomas. Washington State Patrol Courtesy

Local

Silver Alert issued for Shelton man, woman who are believed to have dementia

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

April 10, 2018 01:56 PM

UPDATE, 3 p.m. Tuesday: Robert and Constance Thomas have been located safe and sound, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man and 88-year-old woman from Shelton, who are believed to have left a residence in Thurston County on Monday night, and did not return to their home.

Robert and Constance Thomas left the residence in Olympia at about 8:30 p.m., driving a 2007 silver Ford Freestar van, with Washington license plate No. 90441DP.

Both are believed to have dementia and other medical problems, and were last seen near Interstate 5 in the Portland area at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, asking for directions to Washington, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

An earlier tweet from the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon suggested they may have been traveling to California.

A debit card belonging to one of them was last used at a gas station in Brooks, Oregon at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Robert Thomas is listed as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes.

Constance Thomas is a 5-5, 175-pound white female with silver hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  