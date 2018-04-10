Flush data: People are using downtown Olympia's Portland Loo

The Portland Loo, a public bathroom that made its first appearance in downtown Olympia over the summer, is regularly being used, according to data tracked by the city.
The city tracks usage in two ways: flush data and an occupancy sensor attached to the loo. Using the combination of the two, about 100 people a day are using the public bathroom at Artesian Commons, said Amy Buckler, downtown programs manager.
"It's meeting its intended purpose," she said.
The cost to install the loo last summer, which came in at a slightly lower than expected cost, was about $300,000. The city installed the loo in response to the human waste found regularly in downtown Olympia.
The cost to operate the loo, plus the security, maintenance, repairs and labor needed at Artesian Commons, which is home to a free-flowing well and urban park, is about $92,000 a year, she said.
