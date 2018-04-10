2 rallies expected to be highly visible, draw large crowds at Capitol this weekend

Permits for two separate rallies at the state capitol campus in Olympia this weekend have been issued by the Washington State Department of Enterprise services.
According to a release, both events Saturday are expected to be "highly visible, draw large crowds and affect traffic and parking on the campus."
The Washington State Patrol will have troopers on scene for both events, the release says, and any perceived threats to the capitol campus should be reported to emergency authorities by calling 911.
The two separate rallies scheduled are the annual "March for Science" event and a rally promoting gun rights.
The "March for Science" will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the northern steps of the Legislative Building, and is expected to attract about 1,000 people.
Following a rally, attendees plan to march to Heritage Park at 5th Avenue Southwest in Olympia for more activities, the release says. The event is scheduled to continue until 3 p.m.
The "Americans for America" gun right rally is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is expected to have about 300 attendees. It will also be held on the northern steps of the Legislative Building.
The event is being organized by the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans.
Participants will likely openly carry firearms, the release says, which is permissible under state law.
Comments