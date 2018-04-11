Lacey native says 'anything is possible' after winning on 'America's Next Top Model'

Kyla Coleman, a Lacey native, is America's Next Top Model.
The 21-year-old, who graduated from River Ridge High School, was crowned the winner of the 24th cycle of the modeling reality show Tuesday night.
She reached out to nearly 91,000 followers on her Instagram account Tuesday expressing her excitement and appreciation.
Coleman says in the post that "anything is possible," noting that she was a college student working at a Starbucks coffee shop before filming of the show began.
She also thanks friends for their support and the judges of the show for "believing in me and seeing my potential from the beginning."
Coleman beat out 14 other models in what Entertainment Weekly calls the most "diverse cycle" in the show's 15-year history. In her interview with EW, she outlines her interest in social activism and diversity in modeling.
“Times are changing, and Top Model is changing with the times,” Coleman told EW. “I want younger girls to watch it and be able to identity with us in real life. Plus-sized women, older women, women with mental health struggles — that’s all very important.”
Coleman told EW she has finished school and is planning to move to Los Angeles to begin working in the modeling industry.
Full episodes of Coleman's season on "ANTM," including the finale, are available on VH-1.
