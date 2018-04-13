What’s Happening for April 13

Friday
Flower Show: From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. you can see a National Garden Club flower show featuring floral designs, artistic crafts, photos and horticulture, all created or grown by members of seven local garden clubs. Entry is free and show guides will be happy to answer questions. The show is at the Thurston County Fairgrounds’ Sokolik Building 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Information: 360-497-3521, gotmilk@lewiscounty.com
Saturday
Nelson Family Ranch Spring Calf Tours: Come ride on a horse-drawn wagon to see the newborn calves from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nelson Ranch, 3624 Waldrick Road SE. Goats also will be available for petting. Free. Information: 360-352-4124 or www.nelsonranch.com
March for Science: The Olympia chapter of March for Science, a global organization that advocates for evidence-based science policies, will rally at 11 a.m. on the North Capitol steps, then lead a march at 11:45 a.m. from the state Capitol along Capitol Way to a booth fair in Heritage Park featuring local science-backed organizations. The booth fair is expected to last until 2 p.m. Follow the group on Facebook to RSVP, share, donate, or volunteer, or email them directly at marchforscience.olympia@gmail.com.
Youth Outdoors Unlimited banquet: Youth Outdoors Unlimited provides free hunting or fishing adventures to youth diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses or physical disabilities. The fundraising banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. Tickets available online or contact Cindy Carpenter at 509-431-1604 you@youthoutdoorsu.org.
South Sound Climate Action Convention: The third annual convention hosted by the Thurston Climate Action Team will feature experts leading sessions at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus at 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a reception following from 5-7 p.m. Registration is $25; volunteers receive half off. Student scholarships are offered. Refreshments will be provided. Information: 360-878-9901 or SouthSoundClimateConvention.org
Senior Services’ Best Spring Rummage Sale on Earth: Bargain seekers should head to the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE, for a sale that helps fund the Senior Services for South Sound activities department. Members of Senior Services for South Sound can enter starting at 8 a.m., the general public gets in at 9 a.m. – or can pay a $5 early entry fee at the door to get in at 8 a.m. Donations of clothing, craft supplies, small appliances, china, glassware, books, albums, décor, linens, old jewelry, antiques and collectibles can be dropped off at Olympic Moving & Storage, 935 Poplar St. SE, daily 1-4 p.m. until April 13. Information: ww.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Monday
Olympia Sweet Adelines concert: The choral group will present a free program titled “The Start of Something Big” at 7:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia.
Tuesday
Evergreen Fiber Arts Studio Open House: Head to The Evergreen State College’s Longhouse for an open house celebrating the completion of the Indigenous Arts Campus’ Fiber Arts Studio from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visitors should park in lot B at the campus at 2700 Evergreen Pkwy NW, Olympia, and take the short walk to the Longhouse. RSVP at 360-867-6718 or Longhouse@evergreen.edu
How to Communicate Effectively with Elected Officials: The League of Women Voters of Thurston County invites you to a panel discussion with elected officials who will discuss: How can we converse about difficult political issues? How can we influence our elected officials? The event runs 7-8:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Former state Sen. Karen Fraser will moderate. The panel will include Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings, Port Commissioner EJ Zita, former Olympia Mayor Bob Jacobs, and Lacey Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt. Free.
Wednesday
Advance Care Planning Drop-In Session: Providence is offering a free drop-in session open to all from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence St. Peter Hospital, 413 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, in the Executive Conference Room. It’s an informal opportunity to get resources, discuss advance care planning, and complete an advance directive. Make use of free notary services or talk with facilitators. (Bring your driver’s license or other identification for notary services.)
Have coffee with the Thurston County Conservation District: Meet district staff, learn about free programs and services, ask questions, and find out about free workshops, farm planning assistance, restoration projects and more. Join the no-host coffee gathering and informal conversation at 9:30 a.m. at Sandstone Café, 273 Sussex Ave E, Tenino. Information: smoorehead@thurstoncd.com or 360-754-3588 ext. 136
Tumwater Farmers Market Opening Day: Join the fun for opening day. The market will run weekly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays April through September at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Israel Road. This year, organizers say there will be more prepared food vendors offering lunch. Vendors include Blooming Artichoke Herbery, Claddagh Coldbrew Coffee, Lost Peacock Creamery, RawkStar Creations, South Bay BBQ, Starry Lane Apiary, Wicked Pizza, and Wishing Willow Farm, Guerrero Farms, Stoney Plains Farm, Vue Farm, Harmony Heritage Farms, Indigo Farms, Skipping Stone Garden, Sassy Seafood, Wicked Pies, Ramirez, Fresh Start Café, and Fina’s Salsa. Information: AmandaWeyrauch@gmail.com or 360-485-6430.
Thursday
Meatless recipes from dietitians: Mason General Hospital will host this workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Mason Transit Authority Center’s Community Kitchen, 601 W. Franklin St.,Shelton. Registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Joyce Horton and Sarah Fulkerson will prepare the dishes for participants to sample then share the recipes. Free. Information: Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332.
Meaningful Movies series screening: “The Age of Consequences” is described as “The Hurt Locker” meets “An Inconvenient Truth,” and it addresses how climate change will affect resource scarcity, migration and conflict. The documentary film screening at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by discussion at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW. Free.
Olympia World Affairs Council lecture series: Robin Jacobson, an associate professor of politics and government at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, will talk about “The Polarized Politics of Immigration Reform.” Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: www.olympiawac.org
White Privilege — The other side of racial inequality: Pacific Lutheran University Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is, discusses a variety of examples of privilege for individuals and institutions, and provides tools for learning how to address it. The program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, is co-sponsored by Humanities Washington and the Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library. Free; for adults. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Author visit with Zoltán Grossman: Grossman, a professor of geography and native studies at The Evergreen State College, will discuss his book, “Unlikely Alliances,” from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE, Olympia. The book addresses the unlikely alliances that have joined Native communities with their rural white neighbors — some of whom had been their adversaries in treaty rights conflicts —to safeguard the environment by confronting mines, pipelines, and dams. Free; for adults. This program will be held after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Thursday and April 21
Drop-in genealogy help: Meet with Olympia Genealogical Society experts for free personal help with family history research from 1-3 p.m. both days at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595.
