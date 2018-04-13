The number of homeless students in Washington is at an all-time high

About one in 25 K-12 students in Washington is considered homeless.

That’s according to data released by the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction on Thursday that showed there were 40,934 homeless students in 2016-17, a 3 percent increase from 2015-16.

According to the data:

in Olympia School District, there were 264 homeless students, or fewer than one in 25 students

in North Thurston Public Schools, there were 928 homeless students, or about 1.5 in 25 students

in Tumwater School District, there were 188 homeless students, or fewer than one in 25 students

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The largest increase statewide was among unsheltered students, including those living in abandoned buildings, cars or on the streets. There were 2,753 unsheltered students in 2016-17, up 29 percent from the previous school year.

OSPI officials say homelessness contributes to higher rates of absenteeism, lower student achievement and lower graduation rates. They say the increase may be due to a combination of unemployment or underemployment and a lack of affordable housing.

“Students experiencing homelessness need a place that is stable, a place where they are supported and nurtured,” Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in a news release. “For some, that place is school.”