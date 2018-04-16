Mount St. Helens Visitor Center seeks summer interns

The Washington State Parks Department is looking for volunteers to participate in a summer internship at the Mount Saint Helens Visitor Center.
The visitor center is located five miles east of Interstate 5 at Exit 49, across from Seaquest State Park, and roughly 50 miles west of Mount Saint Helens.
The State Parks Department is seeking volunteers to work 24-32 hours per week between June 9 and Sept. 1. While start and end dates are flexible, volunteers must be available to work most weekends. Applications are due by May 4.
The center needs Interpretive Naturalist Interns to help staff the Information Desk and assist with nature-based educational programming. Though the job is unpaid, course credit can be earned.
Qualified applicants must be a recent graduate or a student currently enrolled in a local college or working toward a degree in Natural Resource Sciences, Geology, Ecology, History or a related field. A valid driver’s license is required as well as personal transportation.
Applications will be accepted by email at Silver.Lake.@parks.wa.gov. Applicants must include a resume and cover letter. A federal background check and fingerprinting is required.
Additional information can be found at http://parks.state.wa.us/245/Mount-St-Helens, or by calling 360-274-0962.
Comments