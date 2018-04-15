What’s Happening for April 15

Monday
Olympia Sweet Adelines concert: The choral group will present a free program titled “The Start of Something Big” at 7:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. N.W., Olympia.
Tuesday
Evergreen Fiber Arts Studio Open House: Head to The Evergreen State College’s Longhouse for an open house celebrating the completion of the Indigenous Arts Campus’ Fiber Arts Studio from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visitors should park in lot B at the campus at 2700 Evergreen Parkway N.W., Olympia, and take the short walk to the Longhouse. RSVP at 360-867-6718 or Longhouse@evergreen.edu.
How to talk to elected officials: The League of Women Voters of Thurston County invites you to a panel discussion with elected officials who will discuss how to converse with and influence our elected officials. The event runs 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. N.W. Former state Sen. Karen Fraser will moderate. The panel will include Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings, Port Commissioner E.J. Zita, former Olympia Mayor Bob Jacobs and Lacey Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt. Free.
Wednesday
Advance care planning drop-in session: Providence is offering a free drop-in session open to all from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence St. Peter Hospital, 413 Lilly Road NE, Olympia, in the Executive Conference Room. It’s an informal opportunity to get resources, discuss advance care, and complete an advance directive. Make use of free notary services or talk with facilitators. (Bring your driver’s license or other identification for notary services.)
Have coffee with the Thurston County Conservation District: Meet district staff, learn about free programs and services, ask questions, and find out about free workshops, farm planning assistance, restoration projects and more. Join the no-host coffee gathering and informal conversation at 9:30 a.m. at Sandstone Café, 273 Sussex Ave E, Tenino. Information: smoorehead@thurstoncd.com or 360-754-3588 ext. 136
Tumwater Farmers Market Opening Day: Join the fun for opening day. The market will run weekly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays April through September at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Israel Road. This year, organizers say there will be more prepared food vendors offering lunch. Vendors include Blooming Artichoke Herbery, Claddagh Coldbrew Coffee, Lost Peacock Creamery, RawkStar Creations, South Bay BBQ, Starry Lane Apiary, Wicked Pizza, and Wishing Willow Farm, Guerrero Farms, Stoney Plains Farm, Vue Farm, Harmony Heritage Farms, Indigo Farms, Skipping Stone Garden, Sassy Seafood, Wicked Pies, Ramirez, Fresh Start Café, and Fina’s Salsa. Information: AmandaWeyrauch@gmail.com or 360-485-6430.
Thursday
Meatless recipes from dietitians: Mason General Hospital will host this workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Mason Transit Authority Center’s Community Kitchen, 601 W. Franklin St.,Shelton. Registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Joyce Horton and Sarah Fulkerson will prepare the dishes for participants to sample then share the recipes. Free. Information: Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332.
Meaningful Movies series screening: “The Age of Consequences” is described as “The Hurt Locker” meets “An Inconvenient Truth,” and it addresses how climate change will affect resource scarcity, migration and conflict. The documentary film screening at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by discussion at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW. Free.
Olympia World Affairs Council lecture series: Robin Jacobson, an associate professor of politics and government at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, will talk about “The Polarized Politics of Immigration Reform.” Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: www.olympiawac.org
White Privilege — The other side of racial inequality: Pacific Lutheran University Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is, discusses a variety of examples of privilege for individuals and institutions, and provides tools for learning how to address it. The program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, is co-sponsored by Humanities Washington and the Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library. Free; for adults. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Author visit with Zoltán Grossman: Grossman, a professor of geography and native studies at The Evergreen State College, will discuss his book, “Unlikely Alliances,” from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE, Olympia. The book addresses the unlikely alliances that have joined Native communities with their rural white neighbors — some of whom had been their adversaries in treaty rights conflicts —to safeguard the environment by confronting mines, pipelines, and dams. Free; for adults. This program will be held after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Thursday and Saturday
Drop-in genealogy help: Meet with Olympia Genealogical Society experts for free personal help with family history research from 1-3 p.m. both days at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595.
Saturday
Free stormwater pond maintenance workshop: This workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, is for property owners and homeowners association members and will cover how to maintain neighborhood stormwater facilities to prevent flooding and property damage, and keep local streams healthy. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Sign up at stormforms.org/signup-spring or call 360-754-3355. Information: Contact Tami Tonder at 360-753-8579 or ttonder@ci.olympia.wa.us
Lacey Family Fish-In: This event for youth ages 5-14 years old at Woodland Creek Community Park is designed to encourage fishing as a family activity. Cost is $7 per child, which includes a rod and reel to keep. Pre-registration is required by calling 360-491-0857.
Earth Day Volunteer Work Party: Join the City of Olympia Parks and Water Resources departments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in restoring the native habitats of Priest Point Park. Thanks to Lions Club donations, the school with the most student volunteers will win $500 for their school. Meet at Priest Point Park’s kitchen/shelter #4 at 2600 East Bay Drive NE. Free. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments will be provided. Participants ages 14-17 have to have a waiver signed by a parent/guardian. Participants aged 13 and younger must have a parent/guardian present. Register at olympiawa.gov/experienceit or by calling 360-753-8380. Information: 360-753-8365.
Shelton's Got Talent 2018: More than 20 acts will take the stage from noon to 2 p.m. at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 N Shelton Springs Road, to raise awareness for Graduation Matters Shelton. The event is free, but attendees will have an opportunity to donate to GMS.
