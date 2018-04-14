Rochester wildlife facility releases deer that were at risk of being put down

Eleven young deer raised at the Rochester wildlife facility where state regulators last year ordered animals to be euthanized were released into the wild this week.
The release was coordinated by the owners of For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In November, the department euthanized some fawns and an elk calf raised at the facility after officials determined they had become habituated to humans and were too tame to be released into the wild.
The remaining 11 deer were targeted for euthanasia until a public outcry led the department to change its course.
On Friday, eight of the deer were released on a private land preserve. The other three were released at a nearby location, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Wildlife rehabilitation facilities are licensed by the state and designed to prepare sick, injured or orphaned wildlife for return to the wild.
Comments