Mason County sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on Route 3

A Mason County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Belfair, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. According to State Patrol, the deputy’s vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer, was parked on the southbound shoulder of Route 3 near milepost 28. As he activated the emergency lights and sirens and attempted a U-turn, he was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee heading south on Route 3.
The deputy, 58, was taken to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton with minor injuries. The other driver, a 63-year-old woman from Monroe, was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments