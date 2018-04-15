Coroner identifies Olympia woman killed in crash on Saturday

Carol Cole, 21, of Olympia, was identified Sunday morning as the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Olympia on Saturday, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
The woman died at the scene, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
About 6 p.m. Saturday, the woman and two passengers were traveling southbound on Black Lake Boulevard Southwest when a car in front of them slowed to turn right. Instead of slowing, the woman passed the vehicle on the left — in an area where passing is not allowed — and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Sgt. Carla Carter said Sunday morning.
The passengers in the woman's car were taken to an area hospital, as were two people in the car that was struck, Carter said. All four suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, she said.
The crash happened in the 5600 block of Black Lake Boulevard SW.
