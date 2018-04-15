South Bay Fire credits 4-year-old girl for saving man's life

A four-year-old girl was credited with saving a man's life after she noticed smoke rising from a house in the Johnson Point area of Olympia Saturday morning, according to South Bay Fire District 8.
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, the girl saw the smoke in the 5100 block of 70th Avenue Northeast and told her mother, who then called 911 and alerted the man in the residence.
The fire was thought to have started on the stove, then spread to the attic through a vent, Fire Chief Brian VanCamp said Sunday.
Damage to the home was estimated at $20,000. The residence had no working smoke detectors.
"Make sure you have working smoke detectors," VanCamp said as a reminder to property owners. "This could have turned into a tragedy."
Not only do batteries need to be replaced in smoke detectors, but they also need to be tested because they do have a lifespan and will eventually stop working, he said.
South Bay Fire can replace smoke detectors in its service area. For more information, call 360-491-5320.
