2 get cold and wet after canoe capsizes in lake next to I-5

A man and woman capsized their canoe on Plummer Lake Sunday afternoon and had to be treated for hypothermia, according to Centralia Police and the Riverside Fire Authority.
Plummer Lake is in Centralia, alongside northbound Interstate 5. A hotel occupies the south shore of the lake.
The couple capsized their canoe just before 4 p.m. Sunday, said Centralia police Sgt. Tracy Murphy.
Riverside Capt. Scott Weinert said the man and woman were in their 30s or 40s.
"They were already on shore when we arrived and being evaluated by an ambulance crew," he said in an email.
Weinert said the man and woman were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
