WDFW adopts new hunting regulations through 2020

A citizen panel appointed by the governor, which sets policies for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, authorized new hunting regulations through 2020, according to a release.
The commission set the new hunting standards for deer, elk, waterfowl and other game species at a public meeting last week.
Here are the important changes the release outlines for the upcoming season:
WATERFOWL
▪ The limit for pintail ducks increases to two birds per day in general waterfowl seasons. Conditions have improved in their breeding areas, allowing for increase.
▪ Special seasons for hunters under 16 years old will be staggered, so they are able to participate in youth hunts in western (Sept. 22-23) and eastern (Sept. 29-30) Washington.
WHITE-TAILED DEER
▪ Hunters may now take white-tailed deer without antlers in game-management units 101-121 in northeast Washington during general hunting seasons. Special permits will be available to seniors and those using modern firearms.
ELK
▪ The early season for general bowhunting for antlerless elk in the Colockum and Yakima herds has been reduced from 13 days to six. The reduction is designed to sustain populations. The bull elk season is not affected by the change.
Full regulations will be available on the WDFW website Thursday, and at license vendors in Washington by the end of the month.
The commission also approved a proposal to allow hunters to use primers designed for use in modern cartridges for muzzleloader seasons, the release says.
Using drones while hunting is banned.
During the meeting, the commission also authorized the WDFW to purchase nearly 1,300 acres in Chelan County to protect wildlife in Stemilt Basin.
WDFW will complete a land exchange with the Department of Natural Resources that was initiated in 2007. Federal funding was given to the WDFW to purchase two parcels for more than $1.7 million to protect spotted owls, wolves, elk, deer and other species in the area.
