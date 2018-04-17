Department of Health suspends Thurston County marriage and family therapist

The state Department of Health has suspended the health care credential of Thurston County marriage and family therapist Michael Dwayne Roos after allegations of sexual contact with a patient.
Although Roos was working in the Tacoma area at the time of the alleged sexual contact, his last known address was in Olympia, DOH spokeswoman Sharon Moysiuk said Tuesday.
Roos has about 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing. DOH announced the suspension on Monday.
Between 2014 and 2017, Roos was employed as a military marriage and family life counselor. During that time, he provided combat-related mental health counseling to a person identified as Patient A, according to DOH records. That counseling took place at a counseling facility, at the patient's barracks and at other locations on a military base, the records show.
Roos is alleged to have engaged in a personal relationship with Patient A, which included sharing pornography, texting and engaging in sexual contact.
