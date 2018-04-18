Restaurant inspections for April 18

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Don Garcia Mexican Restaurant
5720 Ruddell Road SE
April 12: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: Two pans of rice at 2-inch depth, cooling on work table were 82 to 85 degrees. These and other PHFs must be cooled in walk-in cooler once the food temperature reaches 135 degrees. Corrected: Moved to walk-in cooler. Two employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards within two weeks.
Arepa Latin Street Food
4509 Lacey Boulevard (commissary)
April 11: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: No bleach detected in rag bucket.
Dancing Goats Espresso
111 Market St. NE
April 11: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: Soy and coconut milk only 49 degrees, 41 degrees is the maximum allowed. Correction: Moved to cooler. Chemicals for dishwasher stored above customer napkins. Will move below or away from food contact/food items today.
Sidewalk Cafe
601 Capitol Way N
April 11: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Open top one-door tuna 38 degrees. No bleach detected after dishwasher rinse, service in one week. Note: Tighten restroom spring hinge to increase self closing, do in one week. Note: Cake case, cheesecake 40 degrees, air 50 degrees, monitor, may be thaw cycle.
Madres Espresso
3210 Cooper Point Road NW
April 10: 15 red; 8 blue
Comments: Two food worker cards expired. Milk in homestyle refrigerator at 53 degrees. Sanitizer wiping cloths observed outside sanitizer buckets. Single use service cups stored on floor in cardboard box. Please fax or email copies of valid food worker cards within two weeks.
Rocket Raw
625 Black Lake Boulevard SW
April 10: 10 red; 10 blue
Comments: No thermometer available for taking ambient/food temperatures. Chlorine sanitizer test strips unavailable. Plastic bags are being washed and re-used for food storage purposes. Food contact surfaces must be free of breaks, open seams and similar imperfections. Food worker cards for two employees missing.
Shell
2319 Fourth Ave. E
April 10: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Too dim in walk-in cooler. Replace burnt out bulbs with brighter bulbs. Do this in one week.
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant
4520 Pacific Ave. SE
April 6: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 200 to 300 ppm. Improved cleaning frequency to remove debris and grime build-up on non-food contact surfaces.
Cascadia Grill
200 Fourth Ave. W
April 4: 15 red; 8 blue
Comments: Produce cooler back room, foods (bagged spinach) 60 degrees degrees (center) of foods 48 degrees. Chiller fan not operating outside when open. Per PIC noticed warm at 2 p.m. Correction: Bagged spinach removed to working cooler. Service cooler. Open top cooler with salmon is 51 degrees, trout bottom also 51 degrees, retained for personal use by owner. Will no longer be served. After adjustment air temp dropped to 43 degrees, monitor temperature carefully; 38 degrees F in 30 minutes, corrected. One ice scoop on top of ice machine on dusty plate. Corrected: Will place in clean container after washing. Inside ice machine, drip lip has build-up, clean and sanitize. Meat slicer has dried food residue on backside. Corrected: Cleaned. Potato slicer is in cleaned, dried residue. Corrected: Cleaned. Two workers did not have current food worker copies in file, obtain current card copies by April 18.
Pho Saigon #8
4045 Martin Way E
April 4: 35 red; 5 blue
Comments: DW machine does not apply any chlorine sanitizer in rinse phase. Have machine serviced. Use three-compartment sink to wash and sanitize dishes and equipment. Tofu and noodles improperly cooled in prep line fridge. Cool foods in large upright refrigerators with food at 2 inch food depth. Obtain chlorine test paper.
Starbucks #8968
Capital Mall
March 30: 35 red; 5 blue
Comments: Employee observed moving from backroom to front of house to handle single service items and clean utensils without washing hands. Employees must wash hands immediately before working with exposed food, clean equipment utensils and single service items. Correction: Ensure staff wash hands for 20 seconds before re-entering food service area. Back of the house hand sink not stocked with soap. All hand-washing sinks must be stocked with soap, warm water and paper towels. Corrected: Soap refilled during inspection. Ware wash machine sanitizer concentration 0 ppm (chlorine). Chlorine sanitizer must be in adequate range (50 to 100 ppm). Correction: Call in work order for ware wash machine within three days of inspection. Please fax or email work order to office. Note: Spend time re-educating staff on hand-washing. Note: Refresh and test sanitizer buckets according to state policy schedule.
The Lucky Lunchbox
2822 Capitol Boulevard S
March 23: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Soup, 141 degrees OK. Adjust or have serviced immediately. Note: You may cool small quantity of soup for donation to charities.
San Francisco Street Bakery
1320 San Francisco Ave. NE
March 20: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Per deli worker, nearest stem thermometer was in bakery area, read 10 degrees too low. Correction: Adjusted.
San Francisco Street Bakery
1320 San Francisco Ave. NE
March 20: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: In dry storage, an overhead light is missing. Replace light within two weeks.
No violations found
▪ Bailey’s IGA (10333 Highway 12 SW)
▪ Country Corner Market (10020 Highway 12 SW)
▪ Dairy Queen (611 Lilly Road SE)
▪ Johnson’s Smokehouse & Sausage Kitchen (Olympia Farmers Market)
▪ Mel O’ Soup (300 Fifth Ave. SW)
▪ Mud Bay Coffee Company, LLC (700 Lilly Road NE)
▪ South Bay Coffee Company (3427 South Bay Road)
▪ Starbucks at Target (2925 Harrison Ave. NW)
