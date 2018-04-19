What’s Happening for April 19

Thursday
Meatless recipes from dietitians: Mason General Hospital will host this workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Mason Transit Authority Center’s Community Kitchen, 601 W. Franklin St.,Shelton. Registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Joyce Horton and Sarah Fulkerson will prepare the dishes for participants to sample then share the recipes. Free. Information: Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332.
Meaningful Movies series screening: “The Age of Consequences” is described as “The Hurt Locker” meets “An Inconvenient Truth,” and it addresses how climate change will affect resource scarcity, migration and conflict. The documentary film screening at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by discussion at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW. Free.
Olympia World Affairs Council lecture series: Robin Jacobson, an associate professor of politics and government at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, will talk about “The Polarized Politics of Immigration Reform.” Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: www.olympiawac.org
White Privilege — The other side of racial inequality: Pacific Lutheran University Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is, discusses a variety of examples of privilege for individuals and institutions, and provides tools for learning how to address it. The program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, is co-sponsored by Humanities Washington and the Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library. Free; for adults. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Author visit with Zoltán Grossman: Grossman, a professor of geography and native studies at The Evergreen State College, will discuss his book, “Unlikely Alliances,” from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE, Olympia. The book addresses the unlikely alliances that have joined Native communities with their rural white neighbors — some of whom had been their adversaries in treaty rights conflicts —to safeguard the environment by confronting mines, pipelines, and dams. Free; for adults. This program will be held after regular library hours and no other services will be available. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Thursday and Saturday
Drop-in genealogy help: Meet with Olympia Genealogical Society experts for free personal help with family history research from 1-3 p.m. both days at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595.
Saturday
Free stormwater pond maintenance workshop: This workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, is for property owners and homeowners association members and will cover how to maintain neighborhood stormwater facilities to prevent flooding and property damage, and keep local streams healthy. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Sign up at stormforms.org/signup-spring or call 360-754-3355. Information: Contact Tami Tonder at 360-753-8579 or ttonder@ci.olympia.wa.us
Lacey Family Fish-In: This event for youth ages 5-14 years old at Woodland Creek Community Park is designed to encourage fishing as a family activity. Cost is $7 per child, which includes a rod and reel to keep. Pre-registration is required by calling 360-491-0857.
Earth Day Volunteer Work Party: Join the City of Olympia Parks and Water Resources departments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in restoring the native habitats of Priest Point Park. Thanks to Lions Club donations, the school with the most student volunteers will win $500 for their school. Meet at Priest Point Park’s kitchen/shelter #4 at 2600 East Bay Drive NE. Free. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments will be provided. Participants ages 14-17 have to have a waiver signed by a parent/guardian. Participants aged 13 and younger must have a parent/guardian present. Register at olympiawa.gov/experienceit or by calling 360-753-8380. Information: 360-753-8365.
Shelton's Got Talent 2018: More than 20 acts will take the stage from noon to 2 p.m. at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 N Shelton Springs Road, to raise awareness for Graduation Matters Shelton. The event is free, but attendees will have an opportunity to donate to GMS.
STEP – Sharing Teens and Elders Project: Gather at 11 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, for this multi-generational program where teens and elders laugh, learn, and share to bridge age barriers and form friendships. Newcomers welcome; no pre-registration required. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
OlyBingo Night -- Alice in Bingoland: Doors open at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW. 21 and older only. Admission is $15 for 6-on for each of 10 regular games with a $50 payout each; $2 for special game cards, 3-on, with $150 payout; $5 for a light meal; $1 50/50 raffle tickets; full cash bar. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Sunday
Bandanas to Badges -- Songs and Stories of Northwest Workers: Acoustic trio Trillium-239 will share stories and songs of working life in the Northwest, beginning with American settlement of the West and ending with modern high-tech industries. Music selections and historical tidbits reflect the evolution of these workers’ experiences. Event begins at 1:30 p.m. at Harstine Island Community Hall, 3371 E Harstine Island Rd N, Shelton.
Tuesday
“Crackers in Paradise” author talk: Professor Tom Rainey, a seventh generation Floridian, will talk about his autobiographical book, “Crackers in Paradise,” at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Free. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Be Very Aware Fair: Join Consumer Protection Washington at 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE to gain information and resources to protect yourself from scams or fraud. Topics include identity theft, charity fraud, and senior scams covered by representatives of the Washington Secretary of State, Office of the Attorney General, state Department of Financial Institutions, the Federal Trade Commission and more. Information: www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Wednesday
Community meeting on Lion’s Park enhancements: Lion’s Park in Olympia’s Eastside neighborhood is scheduled for some improvements, including a sprayground (water-play feature) and access and safety improvements such as pathways, lighting and parking. The city intends to submit the project for a state matching grant this year. Review the design and offer your input at a 6:30 p.m. meeting at The Salvation Army Olympia Corps Community Center, 1505 Fourth Ave. E. Information: olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/parks-and-trails/lions-park.aspx
