Former superintendent to be remembered for 20 years of service to North Thurston Public Schools

Dr. John Gott, the former superintendent of North Thurston Public Schools, will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday afternoon.
Gott served as the superintendent for two decades between 1971-1991, and led the district through several expansion projects during his tenure.
Gott died at his Lacey home on April 1. He was 94.
"He was considered a visionary by many, leading the district during a time of tremendous growth and school construction," NTPS wrote in a release.
A memorial service will be held for Gott at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Capital Event Center (ESD 113), located at 6005 Tyee Drive Southwest in Tumwater.
During his 20 years serving the district, Gott oversaw construction on four new elementary schools, including Evergreen Forest, Meadows, Pleasant Glad and Seven Oaks.
The original South Sound High School and the North Thurston School District Administrative Center were also built during Gott's tenure.
Five more schools — including two of the district's three high schools in North Thurston and Timberline — underwent extensive upgrades.
Chinook and Nisqually middle schools, and South Bay Elementary were also modernized under Gott.
While he was superintendent, the school district's enrollment increased from 6,776 to 11,766. After his retirement, the district office was named in his honor in 2011.
Gott, who earned a doctorate in education administration from Washington State University, was also active in the Thurston County community. He was involved as a member of the local Rotary Club, served as the director of the Lacey Chamber of Commerce and was a United Way board member.
Gott is survived by four children, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His wife, Coeta Roth, preceded him in death.
His full obituary was published in The Olympian on April 8. Memories of Gott can be shared on the Funeral Alternatives of Washington website.
