Olympia Farmers Market to double spending power for low-income customers, thanks to $30,000 grant

The Olympia Farmers Market will double the spending power of low-income customers, according to a release sent by the organization Monday.
With help from a $30,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Health, the market will increase the amount of produce, meat and baked goods shoppers using low-income programs can buy.
The market accepts Washington State Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, Women Infant Child (WIC) checks and Senior Checks distributed by the USDA's Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
Card or check holders can make exchanges for tokens at the market's main office. Now, those tokens will be worth double.
For example, an EBT cardholder who swipes for $10 worth of tokens, will now receive $20 in tokens with the "Fresh Bucks" program.
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services reported that of the 267,000 people living in Thurston County, more than 73,000 receive state assistance economically. More than 50,000 receive Basic Food Assistance.
"This data suggests a need to address food insecurity, and to address the gaps accessing nutritious, fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income clients," Mary DiMatteo, the market's community outreach manager, said in the release.
