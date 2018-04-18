Police seek public's help after man was found unconscious in downtown Olympia Sunday morning

Olympia police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found unconscious in downtown Olympia early Sunday morning.
The man, identified as Kyler Wood, also suffered an injury and was bleeding from his head, according to Olympia police.
The man’s cell phone was missing, but not his wallet.
Police were dispatched to the area of Columbia Street Southwest and Seventh Avenue Southwest about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Wood was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
A spokesman for the hospital said Wednesday that Wood was in poor condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300. The case number is 18-2170.
