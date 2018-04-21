What’s Happening for April 21

Saturday
Drop-in genealogy help: Meet with Olympia Genealogical Society experts for free personal help with family history research from 1-3 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595.
Free stormwater pond maintenance workshop: This workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW, is for property owners and homeowners association members and will cover how to maintain neighborhood stormwater facilities to prevent flooding and property damage, and keep local streams healthy. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Sign up at stormforms.org/signup-spring or call 360-754-3355. Information: Contact Tami Tonder at 360-753-8579 or ttonder@ci.olympia.wa.us
Lacey Family Fish-In: This event for youth ages 5-14 years old at Woodland Creek Community Park is designed to encourage fishing as a family activity. Cost is $7 per child, which includes a rod and reel to keep. Pre-registration is required by calling 360-491-0857.
Earth Day Volunteer Work Party: Join the City of Olympia Parks and Water Resources departments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in restoring the native habitats of Priest Point Park. Thanks to Lions Club donations, the school with the most student volunteers will win $500 for their school. Meet at Priest Point Park’s kitchen/shelter #4 at 2600 East Bay Drive NE. Free. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments will be provided. Participants ages 14-17 have to have a waiver signed by a parent/guardian. Participants aged 13 and younger must have a parent/guardian present. Register at olympiawa.gov/experienceit or by calling 360-753-8380. Information: 360-753-8365.
Shelton's Got Talent 2018: More than 20 acts will take the stage from noon to 2 p.m. at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 N Shelton Springs Road, to raise awareness for Graduation Matters Shelton. The event is free, but attendees will have an opportunity to donate to GMS.
STEP – Sharing Teens and Elders Project: Gather at 11 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, for this multi-generational program where teens and elders laugh, learn, and share to bridge age barriers and form friendships. Newcomers welcome; no pre-registration required. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
OlyBingo Night -- Alice in Bingoland: Doors open at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW. 21 and older only. Admission is $15 for 6-on for each of 10 regular games with a $50 payout each; $2 for special game cards, 3-on, with $150 payout; $5 for a light meal; $1 50/50 raffle tickets; full cash bar. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Celebrating Earth Day and Arbor Day in Tumwater: Rain or shine, Earth Day and Arbor Day will be celebrated with three events. An Earth Day Volunteer Work Party will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., removing invasive plants and debris at Tumwater Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW. Volunteers also can meet from 9 a.m. to noon at the Isabella Bush Park farm on Linwood Avenue for the FRESH Farm Volunteer Day in partnership with Tumwater Rotary Club. Volunteers can help the youth in the Farm Rooted Education for Sustainability and Health get ready for planting season and work on spring garden projects. Finally, the Tumwater Tree Board is hosting the annual Arbor Day Celebration at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St SW, from 10 a.m. to noon. The celebration includes free tree related give-aways, activities for kids and tree planting and care information. Information: www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/our-community/earth-day.
Free garage sale: Unity of Olympia will host its 15th Annual Circulation Day, offering free new and gently used treasures from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 1335 Fern St. SW, Olympia. Information: 360-943-5757 or www.unityofolympia.org
Earth Day donation drive for McKenny School PTO: Bring your donations to Value Village, 604 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise funds for the school PTO. All participants will be entered in a raffle to win a $10 iTunes gift card. Clothing, accessories, household items, toys, books are suggested. Televisions, furniture, sporting equipment and electronics will be accepted, but won’t generate donations. Mattresses, anything with gasoline, anything wet, large sporting equipment, entertainment stands, and unsellable merchandise cannot be donated. Information: Chad and Rhonda Warren at 253-292- 7953 or cawarren30@gmail.com or rawarren30@gmail.com.
Sunday
Bandanas to Badges -- Songs and Stories of Northwest Workers: Acoustic trio Trillium-239 will share stories and songs of working life in the Northwest, beginning with American settlement of the West and ending with modern high-tech industries. Music selections and historical tidbits reflect the evolution of these workers’ experiences. Event begins at 1:30 p.m. at Harstine Island Community Hall, 3371 E Harstine Island Rd N, Shelton.
Tuesday
“Crackers in Paradise” author talk: Professor Tom Rainey, a seventh generation Floridian, will talk about his autobiographical book, “Crackers in Paradise,” at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Free. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Be Very Aware Fair: Join Consumer Protection Washington at 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE to gain information and resources to protect yourself from scams or fraud. Topics include identity theft, charity fraud, and senior scams covered by representatives of the Washington Secretary of State, Office of the Attorney General, state Department of Financial Institutions, the Federal Trade Commission and more. Information: www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Wednesday
Community meeting on Lion’s Park enhancements: Lion’s Park in Olympia’s Eastside neighborhood is scheduled for some improvements, including a sprayground (water-play feature) and access and safety improvements such as pathways, lighting and parking. The city intends to submit the project for a state matching grant this year. Review the design and offer your input at a 6:30 p.m. meeting at The Salvation Army Olympia Corps Community Center, 1505 Fourth Ave. E. Information: olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/parks-and-trails/lions-park.aspx
Thursday
Wild & Scenic Film Festival: This collection of 11 films covers environmentalism, conservation, adventure, sustainability and appreciation for nature. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and program starts at 6 p.m. in the Norman Worthington Conference Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey. Tickets are $15 for students from local colleges, $25 for others, and include appetizers and drinks; proceeds benefit the Saint Martin’s Biology Club to promote and fund undergraduate research conferences. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/542741152775393/ or https://form.jotform.com/80636052335957
Celebration of the (Pig) Species with Amy Trotter: Join Amy Trotter the pig and her human companion Lori Stock for a presentation about pigs, a demonstration of Amy's tricks and skills, a Q&A, and photo ops from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The program is part of the library’s series leading up to the Procession of the Species on Saturday. This program will occur after regular hours and no other library services will be available. Free, for all ages. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Plant Walk kickoff: Join the Native Plant Salvage Foundation for a series of informational Plant Walks on the fourth Thursday of every month from April through August. Each walk begins at 6 p.m. sharp at the McLane Creek Nature Trails in Olympia.
Advance Care Planning Workshop: “Are You Prepared?” is a one-hour workshop from 5-6 p.m. at Providence St. Peter Hospital to designed to increase understanding of Advance Care planning and documents, present choices for future health care, understand the characteristics of a good health care agent, and identify steps to complete or update advance directives. Free. Sign up at http://www.provregister.org
Friday
Pre-Arts Walk Volunteer Work Party: Olympia Parks Stewardship staff is partnering with the Downtown Ambassadors and Clean Team for a downtown beautification work party from 9 to 11:30 a.m. that will focus on picking up litter, painting, and sprucing up streets and alleys. All ages welcome. Tools, gloves and refreshments will be provided. Meet at the entrance to the SS TJ Potter Alley at 412 Capitol Way S. between Hot Toddy and Popinjay. Dress for weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. To sign up, or for more information, contact Mark Rentfrow at 360-570-3798 or mrentfro@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Parents Organizing for Welfare and Economic Rights Artswalk Block Party: This gathering starting at 5 p.m. will feature live music, a beer garden, Barb’s BBQ, and artists and makers of the Alchemilla Feminist Economic Collaborative. A portion of the profits and 100 percent of beer and beverage sales will go to POWER. Also, peruse the spring Sock Monkeys for Social Justice collection, created by POWER members as a way to share their stories.
Olympia Arts Walk: The semi-annual community event celebrating the arts runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday as well as noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Dozens of downtown businesses and organizations transform their spaces into creative hubs filled with art, demonstrations, and performances. In the streets and sidewalks you will find pop up performances. Information: http://olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/artswalk.aspx
