Tree work scheduled for Capitol Campus, Heritage Park next week

Tree pruning and spraying on the Capitol Campus and maintenance at Heritage Park is expected to temporarily impact activities at the locations next week.
According to the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services, work will begin Tuesday and run through Thursday on trees located on the Capitol Campus.
Pruning of the four Douglas fir trees at the Governor's Mansion and two historic Norway maple trees — located near the Sunken Garden and World War II Memorial — may impact car and pedestrian traffic, including the mansion parking lot, Tuesday and Thursday.
The North Parking Diagonal may be impacted Wednesday.
The work will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will produce loud noises from chainsaws and tree chippers.
The London plane trees at Heritage Park will be treated with fungicide at 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
A section of the park will be closed while the spray dries, which will take three to four hours. The closures will impact entrances to the park from Marathon Park, and the switchback from the upper Capitol Campus.
Another treatment of the trees at Heritage Park will follow in the coming weeks.
