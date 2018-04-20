Partially nude man attempts to swim across Capitol Lake before being rescued by firefighters

A partially nude man attempted to swim across Capitol Lake in Olympia on Friday afternoon, and was rescued by firefighters several minutes later.
Scanner traffic reported a man jumped into the lake just after 2 p.m. He was allegedly attempting to flee police when he entered the lake at the northern shore of Heritage Park.
He swam about 200 yards before Olympia Fire and Washington State Patrol located him in the water, and towed him to shore with a small inflatable boat.
The man was conscious when the boat reached shore. He was wrapped in blankets and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
This is a breaking news story and may be updated.
