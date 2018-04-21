Local

Coroner IDs woman who died in Friday’s crash near Olympia

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

April 21, 2018 01:46 PM

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office says the woman who died Friday in a crash on Steamboat Island Road Northwest was Teresa Lee Miller, 56, of Olympia.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 5 p.m. on the 5100 block of Steamboat Island Road Northwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

Miller, the only person in the car, was speeding through the area and missed a corner. Her vehicle car left the road and struck several trees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  