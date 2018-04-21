Coroner IDs woman who died in Friday’s crash near Olympia

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office says the woman who died Friday in a crash on Steamboat Island Road Northwest was Teresa Lee Miller, 56, of Olympia.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 5 p.m. on the 5100 block of Steamboat Island Road Northwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Miller, the only person in the car, was speeding through the area and missed a corner. Her vehicle car left the road and struck several trees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
