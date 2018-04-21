Boy, 4, airlifted after falling from second-story window in Lacey

A 4-year-old boy was injured after falling out of a second-story window at home in Lacey on Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to the home on the 4000 block of Stikes Drive Southeast about 1 p.m. The boy was flown to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma in serious condition, according to Steve Crimmins, a battalion chief for Lacey Fire District 3.
Crimmins said the boy was leaning against the screen of an open window when the screen popped out and the boy fell about 15 feet.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
