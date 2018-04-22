Readers could not get enough of these 5 stories

There was a lot of reader interest in a former Washington state ferry docked at the Port of Olympia's marine terminal.
1. Coroner identifies Olympia woman killed in crash on Saturday: Carol Cole of Olympia died.
2. What's that ship at the Port of Olympia?: The Dream, a former Washington state ferry previously named Evergreen State, will be moored at the Port of Olympia's marine terminal for up to two months, the port announced.
3. 10 arrested in prostitution sting at Lewis County truck stop: Ten people were arrested Tuesday as part of a multi-agency operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Lewis County.
4. Deputies responding to fatal wreck near Olympia: See the No. 1 story.
5. 1 killed in Thurston County wreck, deputies say: The driver was later identified as Teresa Lee Miller, 56, of Olympia.
Comments