Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Skyler L. Boyd
Age: 26.
Description: White, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 3 sex offender.
Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE Olympia.
Criminal history: Convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 15 and 17, when he was 16.
Danny L. Paschich Jr.
Age: 47.
Description: White, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 4 and 13, when he was 26-31.
Erin L. Stiebritz, also known as Erin L. Snodgrass and Erin L. Torres
Age: 38.
Description: White, 5-foot-6, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Convicted of having sexual contact with a man, 17-18, when she was 34-35.
