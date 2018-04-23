Skyler L. Boyd
Skyler L. Boyd Courtesy Thurston County Sheriff’s Office
Skyler L. Boyd Courtesy Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

April 23, 2018 10:01 AM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Skyler L. Boyd

Age: 26.

Description: White, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 3 sex offender.

Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE Olympia.

Criminal history: Convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 15 and 17, when he was 16.

Danny L. Paschich Jr.

Age: 47.

Description: White, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Status: Level 1 sex offender.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: Convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 4 and 13, when he was 26-31.

Erin L. Stiebritz, also known as Erin L. Snodgrass and Erin L. Torres

Age: 38.

Description: White, 5-foot-6, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 1 sex offender.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: Convicted of having sexual contact with a man, 17-18, when she was 34-35.

  Comments  